scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

PAU VC Gosal inaugurates alumni relations centre

Gosal, after the inauguration, said that the centre will help develop a robust network of alumni across the world and function as a liaison between the current students and the alumni community.

Gosal suggested that the possibility of constructing a dedicated hostel for NRI alumni should be explored. (File)

The newly built Alumni Relations Centre of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, was inaugurated on Wednesday as part of the university’s 60 year foundation celebrations. The centre was inaugurated by PAU Vice Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

Gosal, after the inauguration, said that the centre will help develop a robust network of alumni across the world and function as a liaison between the current students and the alumni community, thereby, facilitating an exchange of resources, opportunities and extension of mentorship. He emphasized, “The stronger the roots of a tree, the bigger it will grow and longer it will last.”

Gosal suggested that the possibility of constructing a dedicated hostel for NRI alumni should be explored. He was of the view that recipients of gold medals and scholarships instituted by alumni should be allowed to get in touch with the donors to thank them. This would foster ties among the members of the entire PAU fraternity. Other colleges too should emulate the initiative of such a relations centre, he said.

Dr Ashok Kumar, dean of CoAE&T informed about the conceptualization and execution of the project of establishing Alumni Relations Centre. “It would fulfil the long-cherished desire of the former students to have an exclusive space to showcase the achievements of the College as well as relive the nostalgia of their college days,” he said. Thanking the volunteer alumni, who contributed towards the establishment of the centre, he informed that an exclusive Alumni Donor’s Wall has been made where individual as well as batch- and region-specific donors have been acknowledged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

Explaining the objectives, Dr Satish Gupta, president of the alumni association of the college, said the centre would offer a whole gamut of activities like mentorship programmes, lecture series, professional and soft skill development, financial support for needy students, travel grant for conferences and seminars, support for extracurricular activities, and incentives for cracking administrative services. Besides, the alumni can spend their time in the premises, go through archives, get current updates, recall golden moments by watching their old photographs, see academic or sports records and know the present status of the college.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 11:02:22 am
Next Story

ASI dies of gunshot injury inside Ludhiana police station, forensics probe started

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement