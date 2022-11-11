PAU VC Gosal inaugurates alumni relations centre

The newly built Alumni Relations Centre of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, was inaugurated on Wednesday as part of the university’s 60 year foundation celebrations. The centre was inaugurated by PAU Vice Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

Gosal, after the inauguration, said that the centre will help develop a robust network of alumni across the world and function as a liaison between the current students and the alumni community, thereby, facilitating an exchange of resources, opportunities and extension of mentorship. He emphasized, “The stronger the roots of a tree, the bigger it will grow and longer it will last.”

Gosal suggested that the possibility of constructing a dedicated hostel for NRI alumni should be explored. He was of the view that recipients of gold medals and scholarships instituted by alumni should be allowed to get in touch with the donors to thank them. This would foster ties among the members of the entire PAU fraternity. Other colleges too should emulate the initiative of such a relations centre, he said.

Dr Ashok Kumar, dean of CoAE&T informed about the conceptualization and execution of the project of establishing Alumni Relations Centre. “It would fulfil the long-cherished desire of the former students to have an exclusive space to showcase the achievements of the College as well as relive the nostalgia of their college days,” he said. Thanking the volunteer alumni, who contributed towards the establishment of the centre, he informed that an exclusive Alumni Donor’s Wall has been made where individual as well as batch- and region-specific donors have been acknowledged.

Explaining the objectives, Dr Satish Gupta, president of the alumni association of the college, said the centre would offer a whole gamut of activities like mentorship programmes, lecture series, professional and soft skill development, financial support for needy students, travel grant for conferences and seminars, support for extracurricular activities, and incentives for cracking administrative services. Besides, the alumni can spend their time in the premises, go through archives, get current updates, recall golden moments by watching their old photographs, see academic or sports records and know the present status of the college.