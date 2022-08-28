PAU V-C meets protesting students, assures them support

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, on Saturday held a meeting with the protesting members of PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA) who have been demanding that the state government should fill the vacancies in the departments of agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation.

Dr Gurwinder Singh, Director Agriculture, Punjab; Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education PAU; and Dr M I S Gill, Dean, College of Agriculture, PAU, were also present in the meeting.

Dr Gosal assured the students of all possible help in this regard. Stating that the students were the strength of PAU, he said: “It is my sincere wish that students should come forward strongly and contribute significantly to the development of agriculture in Punjab.”

Dr Gosal and Dr Gurwinder Singh also assured that they will cooperate in conveying the message of the students to the state government.