Friday, Oct 21, 2022

As Mann takes on Governor, BJP tells him: ‘don’t try to defend the indefensible’

“CM Mann is trying to defend the indefensible,” BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said, while reacting to the letter written by the CM to Punjab governor after the latter asked him to remove the V-C who dubbed his appointment illegal and against the UGC norms. (File)

BJP on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to make appointment of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) a prestige issue, and asked him to accept its ‘illegality’.

“CM Mann is trying to defend the indefensible,” BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said, while reacting to the letter written by the CM to Punjab governor after the latter asked him to remove the V-C who dubbed his appointment illegal and against the UGC norms.

The BJP leader said that the PAU board of management (BOM) is no doubt authorised to appoint the V-C, but there is another condition that in case it fails to reach a decision within two months, the matter should be referred to the chancellor, who is the governor.

“It was not just two months, but more than a year that the BOM had not been able to finalise the name of the V-C. Hence it had to be referred to the chancellor, but the AAP government did not do so,” he pointed out in a press release, while wondering why the CM was trying to make it an ego issue.

The BJP general secretary said that it was not for the first time that the AAP government was caught on the wrong foot.

“You don’t do your homework properly and have been blindly following Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha, instead of examining the rules and regulations,” he told the CM in the statement.

“Instead of setting your own house in order, you have been wrongly trying to put the blame on the governor, who is the constitutional head of the state and responsible for enforcing rule of law in the state,” Sharma said, adding in the statement that by trying to undermine the constitutional authority of the governor, the AAP was actually insulting Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:12:57 am
