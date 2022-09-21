scorecardresearch
PAU to honour 5 farmers excelling in crop diversification

Amritpal Singh Randhawa, a farmer from Hoshiarpur’s Fuglana village, will also be given an award for crop diversification. Having pursued his M.Sc. in Horticulture from PAU, he has set up a processing plant where he processes raw turmeric into powder and a cold store (1,800 metric tonnes) for the storage of raw and ripen potatoes. (File)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will honour five progressive farmers, including a woman, on day one of Kisan Mela at the PAU campus on September 23 (Friday).

Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said that the awards are aimed at encouraging progressive and small farmers. The farmers will be presented with plaques, citations and cash prizes.

Sardar Satpal Singh Toor, a farmer from Ludhiana’s Sawadi Kalan village, will be conferred with the “Parvasi Bharti Award 2022” for carving a niche in crop diversification. He grows potatoes, wheat, maize, mint, berseem, moong and fodder crops. He conserves natural resources by using a laser land leveller and does not burn paddy straw.

Amritpal Singh Randhawa, a farmer from Hoshiarpur’s Fuglana village, will also be given an award for crop diversification. Having pursued his M.Sc. in Horticulture from PAU, he has set up a processing plant where he processes raw turmeric into powder and a cold store (1,800 metric tonnes) for the storage of raw and ripen potatoes. On his 54 acres of land, he cultivates pear, peach and plum as well as spring maize and moong.

Satnam Singh, a resident of Bathinda’s Burj Tharoar village, will be honoured with the “Surjit Singh Dhillon Award 2022”. He practices scientific farming on 4.5 acres and has emerged as a role model in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables and dairy farming.

Manjit Singh, a resident of Mansa’s Karanghana village, will be honoured with the “Sardar Ujaggar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award 2022” for excellence in vegetable cultivation. He has a vegetable nursery on five acres in addition to a nursery production of paddy and kharif onion.

Veerpal Kaur, a resident of Faridkot’s Romana Albail Singh village, will be awarded the “State Awardee Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Memorial Award 2022” for earning recognition in allied agri-occupations. She cultivates various crops on a 3-acre unit in addition to practising dairy and poultry farming

