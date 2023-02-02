PAU teachers protest against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales

The teachers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, held a protest in front of Thapar Hall, Wednesday, against the “undue delay on the part of the state government regarding notification of new pay scales.”

Teachers said that the government has already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scales for traditional universities and college teachers of the state in September, 2022 through the department of higher education. Similar notifications for PAU and GADVASU are done by Department of Agriculture &Farmers welfare and Animal Husbandry, respectively generally within a month of the higher education department notification. However, almost five months have lapsed but the notification has not been issued.

Dr H S Kingra, president PAUTA warned the state government to release the new pay scales notification at the earliest possible, otherwise ‘they will be compelled to protest against the state government on the day of Sarkar-Kisan milni which is scheduled for February 12, 2023 at PAU campus where large numbers of farmers from the state are expected to participate.’

Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary, PAUTA, questioned the intent of state government in creating unnecessary hurdles in process of issuing notification for PAU teachers and appealed to the state government to implement the pay scales for PAU and GADVASU teachers at the earliest. He further requested the government to clear its position on the controversy of age of retirement arising out of the new pay scales notification of Higher Education Department.