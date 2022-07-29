scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

PAU survey finds whitefly above ETL in cotton fields of Mansa

In a statement, the state agricultural varsity said that the whitefly incidence was observed above ETL in three fields.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 29, 2022 5:29:56 am
The whitefly attack was noticed in three fields, for which PAU experts have recommended the spray of Sefina 50 DC (afidopyropen) @ 400 ml or Osheen 2SG (dinotefuran) @ 60 g or Lano 10 EC (pyriproxyfen) @ 500 ml per acre.

A survey conducted by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, in the cotton fields of Mansa district has found whitefly incidence above Economic Threshold Level (ETL), whereas pink bollworm has been found below ETL.

In a statement, the state agricultural varsity said that the whitefly incidence was observed above ETL in three fields. A team of experts, led by Dr Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, surveyed the cotton fields at villages Khokar Khurd, Khokar Kalan, Ramditey Wala, Bhumey Khurd, Bhumey Kalan, Ramanandi, Lalianwali, Kot Dharmu, Sahinawali and other areas.

The whitefly attack was noticed in three fields, for which PAU experts have recommended the spray of Sefina 50 DC (afidopyropen) @ 400 ml or Osheen 2SG (dinotefuran) @ 60 g or Lano 10 EC (pyriproxyfen) @ 500 ml per acre. The experts urged the farmers not to use any spray which was not recommended by PAU. It was also observed that farmers did not follow the advice regarding the urea application, said the varsity. The experts called upon the cotton growers to apply recommended dose of urea @ 90 kg per acre immediately.

During the survey, the attack of pink bollworm was also noticed but it was below ETL, said PAU. Advising the farmers to regularly monitor their fields for the incidence of pink bollworm, the experts suggested spraying 100 g of Procalim 5SG (emamectin benzoate) or 200 ml of Avaunt 15 SC (indoxacarb) or 40 ml of Flubendiamide 400 SC (fame) per acre. They stressed the farmers to maintain contact with experts of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs) and state agriculture department.

