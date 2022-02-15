PAU students protest for online exams

The students of Punjab Agricultural University Monday staged a protest outside Thapar Hall in the campus demanding online exams. The university has announced that it will conduct exams for second, third and fourth year undergraduate students from February 17 in offline mode.

Students protested outside Thapar Hall, the administrative block of the university and said that for the entire semester they studied online so the exams should also be conducted online.

Angrej Singh Mann, a final year student who was leading the protest, said that earlier the teachers were staging protest against the state government and were on strike so no classes were held. Later, the government announced to take online classes due to Covid.

“The classes of this semester were conducted online and students did not have access to resource material. So, it is unfair to take exams offline,” he said.

Dr HS Kingra, president of PAU Teachers’ Association, also extended support to the students. However, representatives from students, teachers and authorities of PAU were having a meeting till the filing of the report.