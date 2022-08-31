scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

PAU students end agitation after ‘AAP govt accepts demands’

Students were demanding that the vacant posts be filled on priority basis and students who have obtained graduation and postgraduation degrees in agriculture from the varsity, should be recruited.

Punjab Agriculture University. (File)

The students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ended their agitation after over a month, Tuesday.  Students were demanding from the AAP government that the vacant posts in agriculture and horticulture departments should be filled on priority basis and students who have obtained graduation and postgraduation degrees in agriculture from the varsity, should be recruited.  They have been sitting in protest at PAU campus for 36 days.

Three days ago, a group representing protesting students also held a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann who informed that the cabinet has already cleared the proposal to fill the vacant posts in agriculture department. Mann also assured students that new posts will also be created. He also promised students that a committee will be formed consisting of two students, secretary level officials and experts from agriculture/horticulture fields to open a direct channel between students and government on new recruitments. On Tuesday, Ludhiana west MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Gosal and Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik met the students following which they lifted the protest.

31-08-2022
