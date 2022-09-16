‘PAU Satth’ launched; V-C commends the Idea of student community service

The Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association (PAUSA) on Friday inaugurated its PAU Satth wing at he university campus in Ludhiana, to bridge the gap between authorities and students.

The concept of “Satth” is derived from Punjab’s rural heritage when villagers would sit together and discuss their issues and find a collective solution. The common place in the villages where residents would sit together, mostly under a huge tree, was called “Satth”.

Congratulating the members of PAUSA for the initiative, university vice chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal expressed happiness towards the concept of collective synergy for imparting social direction to students and ensuring their personal well being through their newly launched wing. He said this would not only lead to personal development of the students and provide preventive measures for their safety, but it will also provide timely assistance to through organised services. He assured full support of the administration in this fresh endeavour and students to set the bar really high in work as well as life.

Earlier, Dr Babanpreet Singh, executive member of PAUSA had underlined the aims and objectives of ‘PAU Satth’, the primary of which was bridging the gap between authorities and students. The new component of PAUSA would associate proactive volunteers who would identify the problems of students and try to resolve them at the earliest. One student from each department will be chosen as a volunteer while one or two alumni and a research fellows will also be a part of its organisational set up.

Babanpreet Singh on Friday explained that the idea was to keep the group non-political so that energy — that is usually wasted in competition — could be harnessed for the welfare of the student community. Each year the representatives of the group will be selected on rotational basis from various departments of the university.