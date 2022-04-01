PAU releases ‘PR-131’ variety of Parmal rice

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana has developed ‘PR 131’- a high yielding, lodging tolerant, bacterial blight resistant variety of rice.

A statement from the university read, “It matures in about 110 days after transplanting. It possesses long slender, clear translucent grains with high total and head rice recoveries. The variety resists the attack of all the 10 presently prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight pathogen in the Punjab state. The average paddy yield of this variety is 31.0 quintals per acre. This variety will prove very beneficial to the farmers on account of its higher paddy yield, medium maturity period and disease resistance as well as to the traders due to its excellent milling quality characteristics. PAU has produced a large quantity of seeds of this variety which is available at its research stations and seed farms located in Ladhowal, Naraingarh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Nabha and Kapurthala, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Farmer Advisory Service Centres of PAU.”