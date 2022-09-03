PAU recommends new wheat, oat varities for cultivation

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed and recommended two new varieties, PBW 826 of wheat and OL 16 of oats, for general cultivation in Punjab. Both the varieties were approved during the meeting of the State Variety Approval Committee held under the chairmanship of Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab, recently.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, said that the seed of the new wheat variety PBW 826 will be available for purchase at all the Kisan Melas being organised by PAU, Ludhiana, at various locations across the state, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Rauni (Patiala), Faridkot, Ballowal Saunkhri (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), besides the main campus at Ludhiana during September 2022.

The new wheat variety, PBW 826, has been approved for cultivation in the Punjab state under irrigated timely sown conditions. Its average grain yield is 24.0 quintals per acre.

Oat is primarily a fodder crop of Punjab and PAU has so far released several fodder varieties of oat. However, recently oat has emerged as a breakfast cereal and keeping this in view, the State Variety Approval Committee has approved a new oat variety, OL 16 (dual type), for cultivation in Punjab. It has good fodder, grain and flour quality as well.