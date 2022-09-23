PAU Kisan Mela: CM to be chief guest; campus turns fortress

With the stage set and the campus decked up for the two-day Kisan Mela at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, scheduled to begin Friday, the varsity has invited the farming community to participate and make this mela a grand success.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be the chief guest while Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, NRI Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Laljit Singh Bhullar, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, will be the guests of honour.

Security has been beefed up on PAU campus ahead of the Punjab CM’s visit.

PAU’s sister concern Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will also be holding “Pashu Palan Mela” for dairy farmers. The farmer fairs organised by PAU and GADVASU are considered the largest in the region and farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh throng the event to learn about the latest technologies in agriculture and dairy farming and to buy seeds of the latest crop varieties.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said the Kisan Mela, which was initiated in 1967, is an important event for transferring new technologies to the farmers. It plays a key role in the dissemination of improved knowledge among the rural masses, he added.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, said that agro-industrial exhibition, interaction of farmers with experts, soil and water testing, sale of farm literature, field demonstrations, produce competition, cultural programme and technical session will be the main attractions of the mela.

Dr T S Riar, additional director communications, said that fruit plants (kinnow, PAU kinnow 1, daisy, lemon, sweet orange, grapefruit, guava, amla, ber, papaya, etc) will be sold at the stall of fruit science department put up near orchards, opposite College of Community Science.