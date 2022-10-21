PAU Kisan club, teachers’ body ask Gov to reconsider

The Kisan Club of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as well as the university’s teachers’ association on Thursday came out in support of V-C Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, whose appointment was junked by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for allegedly not having followed norms.

Amandeep Singh Punia, president of PAU Kisan Club said, “The university got a vice chancellor after a gap of more than a year. The university has finally started functioning in a regular manner. In interests of farmers , the V-C shouldn’t be removed . ”

Satbir Singh Rai, general secretary of of the club, added, “Progressive farmers found Gosal as someone who understood the pain of small and marginal agriculturists. He knows what needed to be changed. The farmers are satisfied with his approach of reaching out to them and also focusing on research so as to bring more varieties of crops. Any decision at this stage will not be in interest of farmers or the PAU”.

Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association president, Dr HS Kingra, stated that education, and research work had become streamlined at the university after a gap after the new V-C was appointed. “Gosal’s appointment has happened as per the university norms.”

Mandeep Singh Gill general secretary of the association added,”The Governor must safeguard the congenial atmosphere and research environment created by Dr Gosal”.