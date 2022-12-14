PAU develops integrated farming system for small, marginal farmers, says it will boost income

An Integrated Farming System (IFS) has been developed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, for small and marginal farmers after rigorous trials for more than a decade.

“An economically viable option, it is an adequate blend of crops, livestock, aquaculture, agro-forestry and agri-horticulture ensuring sustainability, profitability, balanced food availability and employment generation,” said experts of the university.

Urging the small and marginal farmers to adopt IFS developed by PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, said that it will go a long way in enhancing the income and providing balanced nutrition to the family members.

“Sustained production, cost-effectiveness, meeting diverse requirements of farm households, optimal resource utilisation, waste material recycling, sufficient remuneration and livelihood security of resource-deficient farmers are the added bonus,” he explained.

Giving out details about landholdings-distribution in the state, Dr Gosal informed that Punjab has 10,92,713 holdings shared by 14.13 per cent small (below 1 ha), 18.98 per cent marginal (1-2 ha) and 33.67 per cent semi-medium (2-4 ha) farmers. About Punjab’s crop income, he revealed that it is 90.5 per cent, while non-farm sources contribute 9.5 per cent to the farmer’s income.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, disclosed that the Integrated Farming System model launched at the research farm of School of Organic Farming under the ‘All India Coordinated Research Project on Integrated Farming Systems (ICAR)’ provides income round the year in addition to meeting the domestic needs (cereals, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, milk, etc.).

“The combination of crop cultivation, dairy farming, kitchen gardening and other secondary components can be adopted depending on the location. He remarked that specific agri-based enterprises can also be included after acquiring proper training,” he added.

Advertisement

Explaining the nitty-gritty of the project, Dr Sohan Singh Walia, Director, School of Organic Farming, mentioned that the experiment, which was initiated during Kharif 2010, covered an area of 1 ha (2.5 acre) under field crops, horticulture, aquaculture, dairy, agroforestry and goatary components. The kharif crops — paddy, maize and turmeric — were grown on 6,400 sq m area and, in the following rabi and summer season, potato, berseem, wheat, gobi sarson, onion, pearl millet and spring maize were produced. “As horticulture component, guava and citrus plantation was done on around 1,600 sq m area; vegetable crops in inter-row spacing were raised in 1,500 sq m and; 200, 1,000 and 300 sq m were used for dairy (cattle+goats), aquaculture and agro-forestry components, respectively,” Dr Walia said.

The data from the study (average of five years) indicated that adoption of integrated farming system by inclusion of crop based enterprises, horticulture, dairy and aquaculture recorded overall average net returns of Rs 4,95,810/ha with the contribution by dairy (Rs 2,86,201) followed by crop (Rs 1,25,070), horticulture (Rs 30,156), aquaculture (Rs 24,891), boundary plantation (Rs 19,341), kitchen gardening (Rs 8,048), and agro-forestry (Rs 2,104), Dr Walia said.

According to Dr Walia, the 1 ha model developed for marginal and small farmers churned out gross returns of Rs 8,40,114/ha against the incurred cost of Rs 3,44,304/ha. The net returns by deducting all variable costs were Rs 4,95,810/ha which were far higher than the prevailing rice-wheat cropping system.

Advertisement

Moreover, the total amount of carbon added and sink were 3,042.0 CO2-e (kg) and 11319.7 CO2-e (kg), respectively, thereby making the IFS model a climate-smart agriculture system with negative greenhouse gas emission measured at -5380.7 CO2-e (kg). Additionally, the said model effectuates 30-45 per cent saving with recycled farm products. It also saves water to the tune of 5.9 kg/m3 versus 0.6 kg/m3 in the rice-wheat cropping system, he stated.