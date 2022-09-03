scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

PAU hails appointment of its scientist as chairman of farmers’ body

A principal economist and former head of the Department of Economics and Sociology in the university, Dr Sukhpal has worked extensively on tracking farmer indebtedness-related suicides.

Punjab Agriculture University. (File)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has hailed the appointment of its agri scientist Dr Sukhpal Singh as chairman of Punjab State Farmers Commission, and thanked AAP-led Punjab government for the decision.

A principal economist and former head of the Department of Economics and Sociology in the university, Dr Sukhpal has worked extensively on tracking farmer indebtedness-related suicides. He was behind the exhaustive survey on farmer suicides in Punjab which later was undertaken by the Punjabi University and the Guru Nanak Dev University in 2016.

Hailing from Bapiana village in Mansa district, Dr Sukhpal has undertaken 20 research projects on de-peasantisation, rural suicides, rural education, rural marketing and farm reforms. He has extensive experience in agricultural issues along with degree in economics, and post-graduate research at the International Centre for Development Oriented Research in Agriculture (ICRA), Wageningen, Netherlands.

An author of two research books, 83 research bulletins/ reports and over 200 research/policy papers, he is a recipient of German Fellowship Award by the ICRA, Netherlands. He also got state award, best book award by PAU, Anamitra Saha Award by ISAE and Dr M S Randhawa Award. He has made several research presentations in the United States, Canada and Australia.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated Dr Sukhpal on this achievement and said that his role as chairman of the commission will establish the foundation for pushing the agrarian economy of the state on a growth trajectory.

Dr Sukhpal said he would leave no stone unturned to work for the well-being of the farmers on whom rests the responsibility of keeping this nation food-secure. He would focus on enhancing farm income and better profitability along with conservation of natural resources. A long-term agricultural policy for the state will be his key concern as the earlier drafts were made twice, in 2012 and 2017, but the policy never saw the light of day.

Advertisement