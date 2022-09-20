PAU to check feasibility of using fermented organic manure for agriculture

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana will conduct a feasibility study on Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) for its utilization in agriculture and horticulture.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by New and Renewable Energy Sources minister Aman Arora, Science Technology & Environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday.

Discussing ways and means to utilize FOM, the ministers asked the 21-member task force, constituted to discuss and create an enabling mechanism for off-take of FOM, to work on every possibility of using it to come up with a permanent solution to stubble management.

PAU Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal apprised the ministers that experts from the university have already initiated research on FOM as an agro-input and its impact on plant growth and soil health. He said that PAU would share an interim report regarding the advantages and disadvantages of using FOM in agriculture by April next year after studying two crops.

Meanwhile, Arora said that Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants are the best possible solution to check stubble burning in a scientific way and also put emphasis on creating an enabling mechanism for off-take of FOM generated from CBG plants.

Notably, as many as 20 million tons of paddy straw was being produced every year. To meet this challenge, a CBG plant with a capacity to produce 33.23 tons per day has been commissioned in Sangrur and 42 more with a total capacity of 492.58 tons per day have also been allocated by the PEDA. On commissioning, these projects are expected to produce at least 10 lakh tons of FOM annually.