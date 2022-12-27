PAU experts advise farmers on how to take care of livestock during winters

In view of temperatures dropping down each day and the weather becoming cooler, experts of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Tuesday advised dairy farmers to keep their animals healthy during the winter season and make special efforts to take care of them.

Observing that all types of farmers, big and small, are associated with dairy farming, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, divulged that there are about 51.6 lack buffaloes, 24.3 lakh cows and 3.2 lakh goats in the state (19th Livestock Census, Government of India) and they produce nearly 11.2 million tonne of milk annually.

“Changing climate scenario is posing challenges for dairy farming and it has become imperative to focus minutely on the management of animals and follow scientific farming practices,” he stressed.

Dr Munish Kumar, an expert from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ferozepur, suggested keeping the floor of the animal sheds or houses clean, comfortable and dry with proper drainage facility. “Wet environments can be an invitation to disease-causing organisms,” he warned. “To protect animals from the cold weather, prevent chilly winds from entering the shed by using curtains made of gunny bags. Keep the animals inside the shelters during the nights and in sunlight during the days,” he said.

Dr Gurjant Singh Aulakh, another PAU expert, cautioned that freshly calved animals and newly-born calves are more prone to hypothermia. “Provide bedding to the animals by using paddy straw or rubber mats. Provide a balanced feed to the animals. Green fodders, such as berseem and lucerne, are high in protein content, so make sure to feed in ample quantities (35-40 kg per animal) to the animals so that cost on expensive cattle cakes can be reduced,” he added.

Expert Dr Pragya Badoria said, “Berseem and lucerne fodders have high moisture content and higher air in their stems, so they can potentially cause diarrhoea and bloating in animals. So, mix dry fodder such as wheat straw along with them to prevent these problems. Don’t feed cattle contaminated with fungus to the animals. This will affect the health of the animals adversely. Store cattle feed in a dry place and prevent it from catching moisture. Provide mineral mixture to the dairy animals at 50-60 gram per animal on a daily basis to keep them healthy and maintain their production. Provide fresh and clean water to the animals and don’t feed stored water of the previous day. Cold water in this weather can lead to illnesses in the animals.”

Experts also stressed upon regularly deworming the animals to prevent them from internal parasites. “Provide deworming medicines to the livestock every 3-4 months in consultation with your veterinary doctor. Adopt biosecurity measures at the farms to prevent infections, especially during the winters. Use disinfectants such as quick lime, etc. at the entry gate of the animal houses so that no one can carry germs towards the animals. Foot and mouth diseases generally affect livestock during the winter season. So, make sure that your animals are vaccinated,” they added.