PAU cautions farmers against mite attack on summer vegetable crops

The ‘PAU Live’ programme was organised Wednesday wherein experts cautioned farmers against mite pests attacking summer vegetables. They also discussed direct seeding of rice (DSR), weed management and farm operations.

Dr M S Bhullar, head, department of agronomy, said DSR technology has found favour with the farmers of Punjab. He explained the irrigation and fertiliser management in DSR and weed management in different crops.

Dr Paramjit Kaur, while referring to the management of mites in summer vegetables, said the temperature at present was conducive for the development of mite pests, which attack vegetables like cucumber, brinjal, okra, capsicum. She advised farmers to follow PAU recommendations . Besides, she also informed about farm operations for agroforestry (poplar); floriculture and landscaping (chrysanthemum, gladiolus, rose, bougainvillea, lawn and other new plants).