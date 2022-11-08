PAU campus Bougainvillea Garden to be revamped, announces V-C

A meeting was held Monday to discuss the revamp plan of the ‘Dr MS Randhawa Bougainvillea Garden’ at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. It was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

Dr Gosal informed that the Bougainvillea Garden in the varsity was spread over seven acres and offers a rich collection of different varieties of Bougainvillea in terms of plant type as well as colours. Some of the plants have flowers up to three colours, he explained. He was of the view that since the university was already working on grafting techniques in citrus, the concept of multi-grafting that groups different colours in one plant can be explored further in bougainvillea too. Terming the site as a repository of germplasm and conservatory of peacocks, Dr Gosal felt that it could serve to woo the tourists in future just like the Rural Museum at the campus.

Suggesting a plan for upgrading the garden, Harpreet Sandhu, an environmentalist, enumerated landscaping, walking trail, sign boards, selfie-point and fixed benches as some of the ways to increase footfall. He also highlighted the importance of the spot as a preferred habitat of peacocks.

Dr Parminder Singh, Professor of Floriculture, traced the history of the Bougainvillea Garden in PAU and suggested that the Bougainvillea Society of India can be approached for obtaining new varieties and germplasm. The team also visited the site to assess the current condition.