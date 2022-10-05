scorecardresearch
Patiala: Vigilance arrests PUNSUP inspector for taking bribe, ex-sarpanch for embezzling funds

In another case ex sarpanch of village Ajnauda Khurd, Patiala was arrested for alleged misappropriation in Panchayat funds to the tune of Rs 5.70 lakh.

The VB team during the search has recovered an amount of Rs 3.40 lakh from him. (File/representational)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a PUNSUP inspector, Raman Gaud, posted at Barnala for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25000.

In another case, ex sarpanch of village Ajnauda Khurd, Patiala, was arrested for alleged misappropriation of Panchayat funds to the tune of Rs 5.70 lakh.

A spokesperson of the VB said Inspector PUNSUP has been nominated as an accused during the investigation of FIR No. 25/21 registered at VB police station Patiala. He informed that the allegations against him were that he along with another PUNSUP Inspector Pukhraj Singla had taken a bribe of Rs 25,000 from an Artiya for getting his bills cleared. Singla had already been arrested. The VB team during the search has recovered an amount of Rs 3.40 lakh from him. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

The spokesperson further added that in another case, the VB Patiala Range has arrested Ex Sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur of village Ajnauda Khurd, district Patiala, on the allegations of embezzlement in Gram Panchayat funds amounting to Rs 5.70 lakh during her tenure. Further investigation in the case is in progress, he added.

