Part of march: Over 13,000 tractor-trolleys, 1,600 pvt buses

Buta Singh Burjgill, President of BKU (Dakaunda) said,”After using tear gas, water cannons, damaging their own roads...they finally agreed that farmers can come to Delhi. What was the need of all this?”

As BKU (Ugrahan) joined the farmers onward march to Delhi through Haryana on Friday, nearly 4,000 tractor-trolleys and over 1,600 private buses associated with the union crossed into Haryana from Bathinda-Dabwali and Khanauri-Jind highways. Around 9,500 tractor-trolleys belonging to 30 other unions also entered Haryana from five different locations on Thursday.

Apart from this, Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee’s 100 trolleys also started via Harike Pattan Friday afternoon. They are likely to cross the Shambhu border on Saturday morning after halting at Sirhind for the night.

“The number of vehicles would have been one-fourth had we been given permission to organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan in a cordial manner,” said Dr Darshan Pal, working committee member of the All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Unlike Thursday, there were not many restrictions at Dabwali and Jind border on Friday. Though boulders had been kept ahead of barricades, but barbed wires had been removed by Haryana cops. Farmers removed boulders manually and pushed barricades towards one corner of the road.

“There were barricades at various places. At Khanauri, mud had been thrown behind the barricades which was cleared by men and women together. Over 13-km distance, we removed three barricades,” said Pendu Khet Mazdoor union leader Lachman Singh Sewewala.

Minor tear gas shelling was done at Dabwali but its use was stopped immediately as many women were also part of this morcha who were marching ahead along with men, said Harinder Kaur Bindu, vice- president of BKU (Ugrahan).

The convoy was allowed to proceed without resistance after news came that Centre had asked farmers that they can come to Delhi for a rally.

Sewewala said,”Despite that, we are clearing barricades after every few kilometre. As the convoy was very large, speed was very slow. “Je rokiya.. taan ena ekath ho gaya..lok shakti koi rokan nahi mandi (We were stopped and still we have gathered in large numbers. People’s power does not give in before any hurdles),” said Pawandeep Singh, a farmer from Doaba Kisan Committee, Punjab.

Before Centre decided to relent, teargas shelling and use of water cannons was also seen at Shambhu border Friday.

Harbhajan Singh (55), who drove his tractor from Fatehgarh Sahib said: “We approached link roads, they started barricading even there as well. They have dug up their own roads..Sadkan pat ke.. mitti de dher laga le.. sanu pani diyan baucharan marian.. athru gas de gole mare ..daso.. assi ki kita hai.. sada jurm ki hai..(you have dug the roads, have placed heaps of mud.. attacked us with water cannons, teargas shells. Tell us: what have we done wrong? What is our crime?)”

