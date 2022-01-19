Parkash Badal tests positive for Covid

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (94) on Wednesday afternoon tested positive of Covid-19 at Ludhiana’s DMCH. His condition is stated to be stable

According to a statement released by public relations department of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital ( DMCH), Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to the hospital around at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday with Covid-19.

His rapid antigen test report had come out positive, while report of an RT- PCR test remained pending Officials at the hospital said that Badal senior has been admitted to the private room area and all necessary investigations for complete evaluation has been conducted on him.

An MLA from Lambi, Parkash Singh Badal, had started touring his constituency Lambi in the last week of December. However, later his tour was suspended after the number of Covid cases started rising rapidly in the state in the first week of January.