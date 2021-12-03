Pargat Singh hands over appointment letters to new recruits for colleges

Claiming that regular appointments were being made after a long gap of 25 years in Punjab’s higher education department, education minister Pargat Singh handed over appointment letters to newly recruited assistant professors and librarians for government colleges, at a programme organised in Chandigarh Thursday.

He said that it “was a watershed moment for the higher education department in Punjab and regular appointments have been made now only after 1996”.

“On October 19, I had promised to make recruitments for 1,158 posts, including 1,091 posts of teaching cadre and 67 posts of librarians in government colleges within 45 days, it has been done,” he said.

During an event organised at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) Chandigarh, Singh symbolically handed over appointment letters to 125 newly recruited assistant professors and librarians, while appointment letters to the remaining teachers will be distributed soon.

He also congratulated the entire team of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala and the officials of the Higher Education department for completing the recruitment process in a record time. This entire recruitment was done as per UGC guidelines, he added.