‘What educational revolution will you bring on a land which is cradle of civilisation since ages’, Pargat questions Kejriwal

Punjab Education Minister, Pargat Singh, on Wednesday trained his guns at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, and asked what revolution the Dehi Chief Minister was trying to bring on the sacred land with his eight big ‘guarantees’ for teachers in the state as part of his promise for reforms in the education sector if his party won the 2022 Assembly polls.

In a statement, Pargat Singh said that the new guarantees was ‘another cheap gimmick’ by Kejriwal, who is not even aware of the basic topography of Punjab, which has been a ‘cradle of civilisation’ since ages.’

“Kejriwal probably forgot that he is trying to mislead people on the same land where vedas and upanishads were written long before people knew how to read and write. What revolution can he bring in Punjab where the bani of great Gurus are imbibed in Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and is already guiding the destiny of people by showing them the way of life,” said Pargat Singh.

The Congress leader added that the guarantees was another desperate example of how Kejriwal was relying on cheap gimmicks to score political points.

“Punjab ranked first in the National Performance Grading Index released earlier this year in school education, while Delhi was a distant sixth. In all parameters of education — learning outcomes, access, infrastructure & facilities, equity and governance process — Punjab scored better than Delhi. Punjabis have expressed their faith in the government school system through increased enrollment in primary classes, the numbers of which ahs gone up from 1.93 lakh to 3.3 lakh in the past 4 years. Also 15% of Delhi governmentt schools have adverse pupil to teacher ratios compared to just 4% in Punjab ,” said Pargat.

“First ensure enough teachers for Delhi, before worrying about Punjab. We are already in the process of recruiting more than 20,000 teachers by December-end, which will be in addition to 8886 who have been regularised already. At least 1117 school staff members have been promoted and more are on the way,” said Pargat.

“Punjab has one of the most transparent transfer policies in India which is completely online and is done once a year. From teacher transfer policy to school data, everything can now be done with the click of a mouse, which even the Kejriwal government couldn’t do in the past ten years in Delhi,” he said.

“Punjabis are harbingers of revolution and already it is being witnessed by Punjabis though Kejriwal is not aware of it,” he added.