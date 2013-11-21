Parents remember animator son through painting competition

Parents of Sanil Khanna,an animation artist who died in a tragic road accident in 2010,organised a painting competition for schoolstudents on Wednesday at Sanils school Kundan Vidya Mandir in rememberance of their son.

As many as 12 schools participated in Sanil Khanna Yadgar Kala Pratiyogita. Ludhiana Schools Sahodya Painting contest was also held at same venue in which 40 teams from Ludhiana schools took part.

In Sanil Khanna memorial competition,KVM in group A,DAV Public School in group B,C,D and E bagged first prizes. In Sahodya contest,Spring Dale School in group A and Guru Nanak International School Model Town in group B,stood first.

Satish Khanna,father of Sanil said,I am thankful to KVM for helping us in the project. My son was an artist and this is the best way to keep his memories alive.

