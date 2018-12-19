Panthic outfits meet in Bargari, condemn decision to end Insaaf Morcha

A few panthic organisations organised a meeting at Bargari village gurdwara on Tuesday to express their displeasure over lifting of the Bargari Insaaf Morcha on December 9, on 193rd day of the sit-in protest. At the meeting, the outfits stated that they were not taken into confidence before announcing the decision to end the protest.

Advertising

The meeting was called by Akali Dal (1920) and it was resolved that struggle for demands raised by the Morcha will continue.

“Next meeting will decide the future course of the struggle and it will be held in Ransinh village in Moga on January 8,” said Buta Singh Ransinh, general secretary of Akali Dal (1920). Parallel Jathedar Baljeet Singh Daduwal, who present when decision to end the morcha was announced, was also part of this meeting. “Now onwards, I will not be part of any meetings called by Jathedar Dhyan Singh Mand and our struggle will continue in our own way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mand had called for a meeting for starting second phase of struggle on December 20 at Fatehgarh Sahib which has been postponed to January 10 now.

Advertising

On Tuesday, there was heavy police presence in Bargari and even outside the gurdwara. Section 144 was implemented.

There was a thin gathering at the meeting. Buta Singh even condemned presence of heavy police force and said, ”We are meeting for a public cause and a heavy police cover is uncalled for.”

Daduwal repeated his statement as he said, “I had not expected that Jathedar Mand will announce to end the dharna in a haste, they should have waited for few more days to see that the promises turn into reality. Apart from Sangat, I am also unhappy.”

“Sangat expressed hope in the morcha and stayed united for more than six months, but Jathedar Mand dashed hopes of all, it was his one sided decision in which no one was consulted,” said Daduwal.

Mand had earlier stated that differences if any will be sorted out soon. Sources revealed that he even even Daduwal this week.