Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Panic in Salem Tabri after assailants fire shots at shop owner

The shop owner, identified as Deepak Kumar (40), has suffered bullet injury on his left thigh and he was rushed to hospital

The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed in the shop and outside the shop. (Representational Photo/File)
Panic gripped the residents of Hussainpura village in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana after three assailants targeted a mobile shop owner and fired at least three gunshots after barging in the shop and fled away with a bag containing cash. However, the police are yet to ascertain the amount of cash robbed by the miscreant.

The shop owner, identified as Deepak Kumar (40), has suffered bullet injury on his left thigh and he was rushed to hospital. He runs a telecommunication shop at Hussainpura. The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed in the shop and outside the shop.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 5.30pm when three assailants turned up on a motorcycle. They stopped outside the telecommunication shop. One of the miscreants, wearing a turban, remained outside on the motorcycle while the other two, with their faces covered, barged in the shop and flashed a pistol while asking the owner to handover the bag of cash.

However, when Deepak resisted, the accused opened fire at least three shots and Deepak suffered bullet injury. After the police received the alert, the police from Salem Tabri police station along with senior officials including ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra, ACP-North Maninder Bedi and CIA-2 incharge Inspector Beant Juneja reached the spot and initiated investigation.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:58:02 am
Live Blog

