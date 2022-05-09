Panchayat Land Auction: Confusion as govt ‘advises’ bidders to adopt DSR tech

A fresh circular by the Punjab government that those bidding for the annual lease of panchayat land should be told to follow the direct seeding of rice technology for sowing paddy has created a confusion with officials now seeking a clarification whether the directive is just an advise or is mandatory.

The circular, dated May 5, has been sent to all the district development panchayat officers (DDPOs).

Punjab has a total of 1.57 lakh acres of panchayat land out of which one-third or nearly 52 lakh acres is reserved for Dalits. The circular, sent by deputy director land development, Panchayati Raj department, says that since paddy is sown in nearly 80 per cent of the leased out panchayat land, the bidders should be advised to follow DSR technology to help save the groundwater. The panchayats should come forward to follow this technology, it says.

However, a number of bidders are not ready to follow this advise. Now panchayat officers have sought a clarification from Punjab government as to whether they should just advise the bidders to follow DSR technology or whether it should be made mandatory? The officials said they are yet to get a reply from government.

One such incident happened in Ghrachon village of Sangrur Friday and another in Batriana village in the same district on Saturday when bids were being made for annual lease and bidders were advised to follow the DSR technology.

Mukesh Malaud, president of Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee (ZPSC) said, “I was present. A group of Dalits were clearly told that the land will be given on lease only if they follow DSR technology. They have no issues but department should help in providing the necessary equipment to follow this technique. Else, dummy candidates fielded by moneybags will secure the lease”.

Vineet Sharma, DDPO Sangrur, however said, “We never forced anyone (to follow DSR) but only advised.”

The circular also mentions that districts concerned should send a report to the panchayat department on panchayat land area covered under DSR technology.

On Friday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government will procure green gram (moong) from farmers at the minimum support price, provided they sow PR-126 variety of paddy or basmati in the same field after harvesting the lentil crop.