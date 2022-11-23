Pak friend meets Ludhiana-based doctor after 29 years at Kartarpur Sahib, brings soil from Lahore’s Shadman Chowk as gift

It was a teary reunion for Ludhiana-based Ayurveda consultant Dr Ravindra Vatsyayan, 65, and his Lahore friend Irfan Bari at the Kartarpur Sahib corridor recently. Ravindra visited Kartarpur Sahib along with his wife Dr Anshu Vatsyayan and son Dr Gauhar Vatsyayan on November 20.

The Vatsyayan family visited the corridor to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ravindra asked his friend to bring some soil from Shadman Chowk, Lahore – where the gallows of the now-demolished Central Jail existed. “I requested him to bring a handful of soil from that sacred place where Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, and several other freedom fighters including Kartar Singh Sarabha and other Ghadrite revolutionaries were martyred.

“I was born in Naughra mohalla in Ludhiana where the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev is located, hence I have strong emotions for that soil,” Ravindra said.

“This sacred soil has now been put in a silver urn and kept in my consultation chamber. I can part with some portion of this sacred soil if anybody from the Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan or the Shaheed Sukhdev Memorial Society Ludhiana approaches me,” he added.

Ravindra, who has a clinic near Rose Garden in Ludhiana, has been recounting his brief meeting with his friend Irfan Bari, 62, who came all the way from Lahore along with his wife and nephew after a three-hour drive to meet the Vatsyayans.

Talking about his friend, the Ayurveda consultant said: “My friend Irfan lives in the Model Town in Lahore. Bari’s father, the famous Pakistani poet Tufail Hosiharpuri, migrated from Binewal village of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab during Partition. Binewal is near my ancestral village, Jaijon, where my father late Pandit Hari Dutt used to live. Tufailji and my father were very good friends, Partition separated them physically but they remained connected with each other. Being a literary figure, Tufailji used to regularly visit India and meet my father. He came to India for the last time in 1981 and brought along Bari, who was then in his early 20s. Irfan and I became friends and we are still in touch. When I visited Pakistan in 1993, I stayed with them in Lahore. Bari and I are still in touch over the telephone.” Bari is a retired government official.

Ravindra’s son Gauhar said, “The immigration facility of the corridor has been built like that of an airport. The staff was courteous and every passenger or yatri was taken care of.”

Anshu Vatsyayan said, “Irfan Bari was thrilled to know about our visit to the corridor. We carried gifts for each other, which were exchanged at the Gurudwara Langar hall.”

Ravindra got nostalgic yet again as he remembered his dear friend who fulfilled his wish to bring the soil of Shadman Chowk. He said, “The new generation needs to know about our past. The generations that stay in touch with their history have a glorious future.”