‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’: Teachers to continue their duties as coordinators

The Punjab school education department on Thursday directed teachers already working as district coordinators, assistant district coordinators and block master trainers under the ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ project to continue their duties, despite transfers and promotions.

This project is being implemented with the objective of improving quality of education in all the government primary schools of Punjab.

A spokesperson of the school education department said the decision has been taken for the smooth functioning of ongoing activities under the project. He said many district coordinators, assistant district coordinators and block master trainers working in this project have been transferred and promoted.

The spokesperson said school heads immediately allow teachers working under the ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ (primary) project to join their respective duties.