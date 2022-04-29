Pachwara coal mine: Even in times of crisis, Punjab could not rely on its coal mine

Punjab’s power crisis continued on Thursday as its thermal plants performed 2000 MW under capacity and the state could not fall back on its coal mine as it remains inoperational.

The coal mine allocated to the Punjab State Power corporation limited (PSPCL) by the central government in 2001 is situated in Jharkhand’s Pachwara. After years of the mine being entangled in legal issues due to poor quality of coal, the Supreme Court allowed Punjab to resume work in September 2021. However, it encountered a groundwater problem and now PSPCL authorities expect the dewatering process to be completed and the mine to be operational by June end.

While talking with The Indian Express, PSPCL authorities said that the coal mine was allotted to Punjab to generate power in the state-owned power plants. Punjab had three thermal power plants at the time. One of the plants located in Lehra Mohabbat was largely using coal from the Pachwara mine. It initially had two units, each of a 210 MW capacity. The third unit came into operation in 2008 while unit number four started in 2010, both with a 250 MW capacity.

The mine came under the scanner during UPA’s second term after it was found to be one of the many coal mines providing poor quality coal. In 2014, SC cancelled its allocations along with 212 other coal mines in the country. It was reallocated again in 2015 to PSPCL but the authorities were hesitant to resume work with the contractor who was responsible for the low quality of coal.

This led to the mine staying shut for years till the PSPCL decided to float tenders in 2018. Although a new firm was hired to run the mine, the previous company went to the High Court, creating yet another roadblock for the state to deal with. In 2019, The HC allowed the previous contractor to operate but PSPCL moved to the SC and won the case in 2021 to then be able to hire the new firm.

“The firm would have solved power woes of the state and would even have made power cheaper for consumers as it has coal reserves for 50 years, but most of the time it remained involved in legal issues, perhaps due to political reasons,” said PSPCL sources. The coal mine is spread over an area of 1051 hectares and will produce seven million tons of coal every year. It is expected that it can save costs of PSPCL by about Rs 600 crore per annum. Initially, conditions were that coal can be used only in state-owned thermals but later on, the Centre had allowed the state to use the coal to be used in private thermal plants located within the state. This can further reduce the cost of power generation,” said authorities.

Punjab’s power crisis

On Wednesday two technical snags — one at a power generating unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, and the other at a unit of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant (Ropar) — led to a shortage of about 800 MW in the state, triggering long hours of unscheduled power cuts in various locations. While Ropar’s 210MW unit was back in operation on Thursday, Talwandi Sabo’s 660 MW power generation unit was still down.

Neither the Ropar plant nor the one in Lehra Mohabbat was operating at full capacity. However, the Rajpura thermal plant was running to its full capacity of 1400 MW while GVK Goindwal was running one of its two units due to coal shortage, generating only 250 MW instead of its 540 MW capacity. Talwandi Sabo was generating only 590 MW out of 1980 MW power generation capacity on Thursday evening.