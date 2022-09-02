Ludhiana: Owner of Society Cinema found dead with bullet wound to head, police say suicide

The erstwhile owner of iconic single-screen ‘Society Cinema’ was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the early hours of Friday, with police claiming that the man had died by suicide cause he was allegedly depressed over some health issues.

The body of Tejeshwar Singh Malhotra alias Raja (52) was found inside his residence in Panchsheel Colony of Ludhiana on Friday, with a bullet wound to the head that investigators stated was self inflicted with Malhotra’s licenced pistol.

As per details, apart from Society Cinema — which stood near Lakkar Bridge in the Old City and was razed a few years ago to make way for a shopping complex — Malhotra also owned a machine tools business and ran some schools in the city.

Minutes before ending his life, Malhotra allegedly had a telephonic conversation with his son, who lives in another city, police said.

According to the family, Malhotra was upset due to a liver disease that he had been suffering from for the past some time. On Thursday night, after talking to his son he went to the bathroom, where he allegedly shot himself with his licenced weapon. He was rushed to a hospital by his family later, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ACP (West) Mandeep Singh said that prima facie the police think that it is a case of suicide. “The police have not recovered any suicide note yet. According to the family, he was depressed and was unwell for sometime,” said ACP.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC at Sarabha Nagar police station.