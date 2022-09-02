scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Ludhiana: Owner of Society Cinema found dead with bullet wound to head, police say suicide

The body of Tejeshwar Singh Malhotra alias Raja (52) was found inside his residence in Panchsheel Colony of Ludhiana on Friday, with a bullet wound to the head that investigators stated was self inflicted with Malhotra's licenced pistol.

Minutes before ending his life, Malhotra allegedly had a telephonic conversation with his son, who lives in another city, police said.

The erstwhile owner of iconic single-screen ‘Society Cinema’ was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the early hours of Friday, with police claiming that the man had died by suicide cause he was allegedly depressed over some health issues.

The body of Tejeshwar Singh Malhotra alias Raja (52) was found inside his residence in Panchsheel Colony of Ludhiana on Friday, with a bullet wound to the head that investigators stated was self inflicted with Malhotra’s licenced pistol.

As per details, apart from Society Cinema — which stood near Lakkar Bridge in the Old City and was razed a few years ago to make way for a shopping complex — Malhotra also owned a machine tools business and ran some schools in the city.

Minutes before ending his life, Malhotra allegedly had a telephonic conversation with his son, who lives in another city, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

According to the family, Malhotra was upset due to a liver disease that he had been suffering from for the past some time. On Thursday night, after talking to his son he went to the bathroom, where he allegedly shot himself with his licenced weapon. He was rushed to a hospital by his family later, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

ACP (West) Mandeep Singh said that prima facie the police think that it is a case of suicide. “The police have not recovered any suicide note yet. According to the family, he was depressed and was unwell for sometime,” said ACP.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC at Sarabha Nagar police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:26:15 pm
Next Story

Jitendra Awhad opposes new AC trains, convenes meet of passenger associations

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement