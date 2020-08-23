Over 11,000 cases in a week: No signs of Covid slow down in Punjab

On Saturday, Ludhiana was again at number one in reporting the maximum new cases in a day with 360 cases and 15 deaths. Jalandhar reported 9 deaths and 105 new cases on Saturday. (Representational)

Week after week since July 31, Punjab has seen a surge in Covid cases in the state with no signs of flattening the curve. The state on Saturday reported 1,378 cases taking the case count to 40,701. With 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 1,037.

But how rapidly the situation has worsened is clear from the weekly figures. While the state had reported total 3,903 cases and 103 deaths between July 25-31, the week after (August 1-7) saw 5,811 new cases and 150 new deaths. This was followed by 7,083 new cases and 190 deaths between August 8-14. This rising trend continued unabated as the figures for week August 15- 22 stood at 11,702 new cases and 306 deaths for the week. The last 8 days have seen the maximum surge in new Covid cases in Punjab since March.

On Saturday, Ludhiana was again at number one in reporting the maximum new cases in a day with 360 cases and 15 deaths. Jalandhar reported 9 deaths and 105 new cases on Saturday.

In addition to this, the case fatality rate which was 2 per cent on July 31 has reached 2.5 per cent because of high fatality rate of Covid patients with or even without co-morbidities as well.

Another worrying statistic for Punjab is the increasing figure of positive Covid cases per lakh population.

On August 15, this figure was 104.58 cases per lakh population of Punjab and it increased to 141.75 cases on August 22.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has categorically stated that if curve does not start going downwards, then he will have to take some stringent steps in September. As of now Punjab is undergoing weekend lockdown with restrictions.

The maximum number of cases (8,932) and even deaths (304) are in industrial town Ludhiana on August 22, and its cases per lakh population stood at 344.5. Ludhiana reported 88 deaths between August 15-22. In fact, Ludhiana is at number three in the state in terms of cases per lakh population.

Jalandhar, which has total cases of 5,115 and 126 deaths, has highest cases per lakh population in the state at 841.4. This is followed by Amritsar where cases per one lakh population stand at 505.3. Amritsar had reported 18 deaths between August 15-22, while it has total 123 deaths and a total of 3,210 cases till now — out of which 542 were reported this week only.

Patiala is at fourth position with 326.3 cases per lakh population. It has a total of 4,708 cases and 103 deaths. Patiala reported 177 new cases on Saturday.

Mohali reported 164 cases on Saturday and 3 deaths. Two patients each died in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur, while Sangrur’s total tally has reached at 1,866 cases and 69 deaths out of which 5 patients died on Saturday.

Jails minister tests positive

Chandigarh: Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Saturday tested positive for Covid -19, six days before the state is convening its Vidhan Sabha session.

He is the third minister in the Cabinet to get the infection. Before him, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar had tested positive.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished Randhawa a speedy recovery. “My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon,” he tweeted.

Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa was the first minister in the Cabinet to test positive. He has recovered and joined work. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.