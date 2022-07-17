Outside Bhagwant Mann’s residence, three suicide attempts in 24 hrs over job letter delay

Three people, who were protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outside his Dreamland colony house in Sangrur, tried to kill themselves over unfulfilled promises by the CM.

In the first incident, one Gurjeet Singh consumed insecticide late on Friday and was taken to Sangrur civil hospital by SHO Parteek Jindal. Gurjeet is now stable, hospital sources said.

Gurdeep, another protester, first touched naked wire on Friday night but fortunately, he was saved as there was a power cut. Later, he tried to hang himself with his turban from the branch of a tree but was saved, said Jagdeep Singh, president of unemployed union. The union is seeking jobs of constables in Punjab police .

Jagdeep said that all of them had cleared written and physical test in 2016 and verification in 2017. “They were in the waiting list and even after several assurances, they were not given the jobs. While campaigning for the Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann had also assured them jobs, but even after four months of forming government, he has done nothing for them. They are protesting outside the CM’s house since May 10,” he said.

Meanwhile on Saturday afternoon, one Jaswinder Singh also attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance and was rushed to Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, where he is undergoing treatment.