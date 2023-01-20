Out on bail, gangster Teerath Dhilwan dies of brain haemorrhage

‘A’-category gangster Teerath Dhilwan who was out on bail died of brain haemorrhage in Ludhiana’s CMCH on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old gangster was admitted to CMCH on January 9 after he complained of severe headache and was under treatment of Dr Jeyraj Pandian of the neurology department.

Teerath Dhilwan, a native of Dhilwan village of Faridkot, was a kabaddi player during his school and college days. He was an accomplice of gangster Vicky Gounder and was one of the co-accused in the murder of gangsters Jaswinder Singh Rocky and Sukha Kahlwan.

On November 21, 2010, Teerath Dhilwan had murdered his brother-in-law Mandeep Singh in Moga after his sister told him that her husband was a drug addict and used to beat her up. Sources said that Teerath Dhilwan beat Mandeep Singh black and blue. His brother-in-law was so badly bruised that he succumbed to his injuries.

Teerath Dhilwan was then lodged in Ferozepur jail where he had come in contact with gangster Jaipal Singh. Later, on his way to Moga for a court hearing, Teerath Dhilwan gave police the slip. He then got into various criminal activities after coming in contact with gangsters Jaipal Singh and Shera Khubban. It is learnt that Teerath Dhilwan was involved in more than two dozen cases in Punjab and Rajasthan. Cases included highway robberies, extortion and contract killings, among others. In January 2018, gangster Vicky Gounder was killed in police encounter and in March 2018, Teerath Dhilwan was caught by Khanna police.