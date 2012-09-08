Oswals all set to host destination wedding

The Oswals of Ludhiana are known for their elaborately themed weddings. Even for them this is a major step up. Jangi Oswal,chairman-cum managing director of Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills,is taking his entire clan to Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur to celebrate his daughter Kanishkas wedding to Delhi-based Rishab Birde on September 9. In the past as well,big business families of the city have organised elaborate weddings in Ludhiana or in Delhi,yet this is being billed as the citys first destination wedding. While the immediate family is not too forthcoming with the details,it has been learnt that around 150 guests will be flown to Jodhpur in a chartered flight from New Delhi for the wedding. Sandeep Jain,a close relative of the family,said: We are all going for the wedding. This is a merry event and the entire family will be there. Such occasions are special times when the entire family meets each other.

