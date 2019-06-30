Ordered firing in air only after all measures failed: Jail superintendent

The superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail has claimed that his team fired in air after grave provocation and only after all other measures to get the inmates to back off failed. Jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai also claimed that he had ordered his team to fire in the air but “some inmates got injured” and one of them died.

Boparai made the revelation in the FIR (copy with The Indian Express) that has been registered based on his statement. Twenty two inmates have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting, attacking policemen and other offences.

As per the FIR, Boparai recorded that on June 27, around 11 am, an undertrial lodged in high security zone was being taken out for court hearing when six gangsters – Gagandeep, Ghaniyaa, Ranvir, Bhupinder alias Bhinda, Hardeep and Buta Khan – barged out of high security zone and allegedly opened attack on policemen on duty and started shouting that jail administration has killed an inmate (an undertrial in an NDPS case Sunny Sood who died at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala late on June 26).

The guards, he said, tried to overpower the gangsters but were less in number. The gangsters then started moving around the jail, provoking inmates in other barracks. Soon they opened attack on other guards too outside barracks and got several inmates freed. The superintendent claimed that when he went inside to speak to inmates, they opened attack with stones and bricks and also manhandled him. He added that attempt to talk failed as inmates kept raining stones and bricks.

Boparai said that in meantime, DSPs Rajinder Singh and Subhash Chander Arora, who were entering the jail in an official vehicle to attend a lecture scheduled for inmates on rehabilitation, were also attacked by hundreds of inmates. The DSPs along with warden Shiv Charan and a guard Parminder Singh ran into a room to save themselves from stone pelting. Boparai said they all had sustained injuries.

By then, sirens in the entire jail were pressed on.

Following this, Boparai said, the inmates went on a rampage and set on fire computers, record room, a tractor, e-rickshaw and two official vehicles. By then a mob of at least 700 inmates from different barracks had got together and entered the langar kitchen from where they picked LPG cylinders and set them on fire. The blazing cylinders were thrown at different points and main gate of the central block was also blasted.

Boparai added that at least 10 cylinders were exploded by the inmates who then approached the main gate of jail (deori, also known as administrative block) where they started attempting jailbreak to escape. Soon, they also gutted Tower No. 14 inside the premises and four inmates started scaling walls but were caught.

He added that despite constant warnings through loudspeakers, some inmates tried to escape by scaling walls of women’s jail and others by scaling walls of visitors meeting area.

The superintendent said that when inmates did not stop and continued to attempt to scale the walls that he ordered his staff to open fire in the air to create fear among the inmates. But even after the firing was done in air, the inmates did not stop, he added. After this, they informed the Police Control Room (PCR) and called in additional forces from Ludhiana commissionerate police.

He added that since situation could not be controlled, need for more firing arose and more shots were fired. The additional forces tried to put inmates back into their barracks, but were met with resistance as prisoners continued to pelt stones. It was then that the forces were ordered to use tear gas shells and lathicharge was also done, Boparai said.

Superintendent added that then the inmates were put back into barracks. Some inmates, he said, got injured in the police firing. They were taken to hospital but one of them, Baba Ajit Singh, was declared dead. The FIR added that he was among those who had allegedly attacked the police party with other inmates by throwing stones.

Another FIR registered against inmates on injured ACP’s statement

The Division No. 7 police has registered another FIR for attempt to murder against ‘unidentified’ inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail on the statement of ACP (Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Wadhera who was also injured in the clash and has been admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). In his statement, Wadhera said that during the clash, he was trying to save one jail staffer Nahar Singh from inmates when they attacked him also with bricks and he suffered injuries. Inspector Sulakhan Singh said that inmates have been booked under sections 307, 353, 148 and 149 of IPC for attacking ACP and they are yet to be identified.