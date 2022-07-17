Order girdwari to assess damage to paddy crop in Muktsar dist: Sukhbir to Mann

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a girdwari to assess the damage caused to standing paddy crop in Muktsar district due to heavy rains in the past few days and release compensation to the affected farmers immediately.

Badal, who interacted with affected farmers in Barkandi village and at other places in the district, also expressed concern over the breach in the Karamgarh minor canal, which has damaged paddy crop. He added that paddy crop has also been damaged due to breaches in irrigation channels at several places in Lambi, Gidderbaha, Malout and Muktsar districts.

Badal said that since in some places the damage caused to crops is more than 70%, farmers should be given partial financial relief immediately before the girdwari process is completed.

The SAD chief also visited the fields in Sakkanwali village where farmer Charanjit Singh has started plowing 60 acres of ‘moong’ which he had sowed following the appeal by the CM.

Charanjit said that he suffered due to sub-standard seed and he was forced to plough his standing crop.

Badal while demanding compensation for farmers who had allegedly suffered due to sub standard moong seed, demanded that the government should compensate farmers who had sold their moong below the minimum support price.