Only Channi model of governance can ensure holistic growth, says Punjab CM

Days after he crossed over to the treasury benches in the Vidhan Sabha while hailing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the real “aam aadmi”, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagtar Singh Hissowal Thursday formally joined the Congress. He was welcomed into the party by Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Raikot MLA is the second from AAP to join the Congress this month. Rupinder Kaur Ruby, the Bathinda Rural MLA, was inducted into Congress on November 10, a day after resigned from AAP.

She had termed the Congress as the “asli aam aadmi (real common man’s)” party.

Meanwhile, terming Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s “Delhi model” as a “bundle of lies”, Channi, who addressed events in Moga and Ferozepur, said Punjab is witnessing the “Channi model” of governance.

Addressing a gathering in Moga after unveiling the statue of Maharaja Agrasen, he said, “This (Channi) model is in unison with the teachings of the great Sikh gurus who have shown us the way of equality and brotherhood”.

No model other than “the Channi model can ensure holistic growth of the state”, a state government quoted the chief minister as saying.

The CM said his model does not allow any one person or family to plunder the resources of the state.

He said he has already taken several path-breaking initiatives to benefit the masses while governing Punjab, “whereas Kejriwal and company are just making promises to them”.

He said Delhi CM nurtures a desire to rule Punjab but “is not even aware of the state’s basic topography”.

Channi also slammed the Badals and the Shiromani Akali Dal saying they had ruthlessly plundered the state. “”Badals had a hand in each and every misdeed against Punjab. The cable mafia, drug mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia and others, all thrived under the misrule of Badals. The patronage of Badals to all these mafias ruined the state but now they have to pay back for their sins,” said Channi.

Channi said that now that he has launched a crackdown on mafia patronised by Badals, they are running from pillar to post for saving them. However, he said that the sins of Badals are ‘unpardonable’ and they will be ‘held accountable for their acts’. Channi said that “ED action against cable mafia owned by Badals is a welcome but a delayed decision”.

He announced setting up of a nursing college in Baghapurana along with a stadium in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also announced upgrading two existing hospitals in Baghapurana along with grants for Guru Nanak College and Sports Academy. CM also announced to accord Sub Tehsil status to Smadh Bhai.

He also announced to rename a chowk in Moga’s old grain market in name of Maharaja Agrasen and a grant of Rs 2 crore for already existing chair in name of Maharaja Agrasen at Punjabi University, Patiala.

Earlier, he also dedicated statue of the warrior Jassa Singh Ramgarhia to masses on Kotakpura bye-pass.

At Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district, he announced giving Panje ke Utaar a sub-tehsil status. He also announced his government’s decision to open an Industrial Training Institute in Guruharsahai.

During his Ferozepur visit earlier, Channi had to face the ire of the members of ETT Teachers Union, Computers Teachers Union, Aanganwari workers, Bharti Kissan Union (Dakounda) who raised anti-government slogans while Channi was addressing the party workers from the stage.

The protesters were later whisked out of the venue by security personnel.