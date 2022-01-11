Only 6305 people get precautionary doses on Day 1 in Punjab

ONLY 6305 people across Punjab received their third jab against Covid on Monday, the first day of the precautionary dose drive started by the Union government for frontline workers as well as people in the 60 plus age category.

Data revealed that Punjab has a total of 873681 frontline workers, who had all been vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine till January 10. On Monday, however, the response was tepid from both categories of beneficiaries eligible for the third dose.

Data also suggested that though vaccine shots for teens in the age group of 15-18 years had started on January 3, to date only 51,318 beneficiaries in the category had got their first jabs.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a total of 3969 new Covid cases were reported from Punjab, with the state also witnessing seven deaths. As of January 10, a total of 304 patients were on oxygen support, while 12 were on ventilator support.

A look at the break up of Monday’s Covid data suggested that Ludhiana reported the maximum number of cases — 806 — with a positivity rate of 48.44% which was again the highest in Punjab. Mohali saw 687 positive cases, while Patiala saw 455 positive cases. Jalandhar and Pathankot tested 311 and 290 positive cases respectively. Patiala, which had been reporting the maximum cases in the state for the past one week, and Monday was the third-highest contributor to the state’s daily Covid tally.