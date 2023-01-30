Online satsang by Ram Rahim at Salabatpura sparks Sikh fury

Sikh outfits were up in arms on Sunday over online satsang by Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the sect’s Salabatpura dera in Bathinda. They stopped many dera followers en route to Salabatpura.

Thousands thronged the Salabatpura dera to listen to the virtual satsang by Ram Rahim who is out on parole and is camping in his UP dera these days. Sikh organisations, which have been protesting the parole granted to Ram Rahim, gave vent to their anger against Sunday’s congregation at three different locations. Protesters staged a dharna at Jalal village in Bathinda which is about 8 km from Salabatpura to stop the dera followers from passing through that route. As the protesters were less in number, the dharna was lifted after some 40 minutes with police intervention.

SAD (Amritsar) leader Amrik Singh Ajnala was stopped in Bathinda by police when he was moving towards Salabatpura dera along with his supporters to raise his protest against the congregation.

In Faridkot district, three buses of dera followers were stopped by members of Bargari Insaaf Morcha on NH-54 adjoining Behbal Kalan village where a dharna by Insaaf Morcha has been going on seeking justice in sacrilege cases since December 16, 2021.

Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala – son of Krishan Bhagwant Singh, one of the victims of Behbal Kalan firing incident – questioned some of the dera devotees as to why they were following a person who was named in sacrilege and several other cases. But he didn’t get any response. As no bus of dera followers was allowed to pass through NH-54, police diverted the traffic to another route, sources said.

Niamiwala said, “We are protesting against such congregations as the dera head has been named in sacrilege cases. We have been sitting on roads to seek justice for more than 400 days.” Salabatpura is the largest dera of Sacha Sauda Punjab and followers from across the state joined in the satsang in large numbers on Sunday, said Sukhnaam Singh, one of the dera devotees.

The satsang of Ram Rahim continued for about two hours. The dera head had addressed the viewers live from his UP dera.

Advertisement

In May 2007 Ram Rahim had allegedly imitated Guru Gobind Singh at the Salabatpura dera that had angered the Sikh outfits which culminated in a clash between the Sikhs and the dera followers.