One inmate injured after groups clash inside central jail

At least one undertrial was injured on Thursday, after two rival groups allegedly clashed inside Ludhiana Central Jail, sending security personnel in a tizzy and prompting Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma, to pay a visit to the prison.

A police team, led by Police Commissioner Sharma, later also conducted a search operation inside the jail barracks during which three mobile phones were recovered.

Sources said that two rival groups had clashed at the de-addiction centre inside the prison.

An inmate, Shubham Arora alias Mota, was allegedly attacked with an ice prick and other sharp edged weapons by rival group members and had to be taken to Civil Hospital for medical check up. Doctors said that Arora had received at least eight injuries on his body.

Arora, a Youth Congress leader from Ludhiana, along with another Youth congress leader, Ankit Pandit, and some of their aides, were in jail after having been arrested in an attempt to murder case for allegedly having attacked one Gaurav Bisht and his friend, Mani Bains alias Puneet, outside Indian Summer restaurant in February 11, 2020, with baseball bats and rods. Later Bains was also arrested, with police stating that the man had at least five cases of attempt to murder, dacoity against him. Both Arora and Bains are currently lodged in Ludhiana jail.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma, said that the clash started from the de-addiction centre inside jail. “A skirmish had happened when Arora was allegedly attacked by members of the opposite group. The situation escalated but the jail staff managed it and put inmates from both sides back in their barracks. By the time we reached, the situation had been controlled. Our team held a search in the barracks and three mobile phones were recovered. We are waiting for a written statement from jail authorities before registering an FIR.”

Police however did not divulge details of what may have led to the clash or who were involved in attacking Arora. Police officials from division number 7 police station said that a statement was awaited from jail authorities and an FIR had not been registered till the filing of this report.

Sources, however, on condition of anonymity, said that Arora had been attacked with an ice prick and other sharp edged weapons and the jail staff had a hard time in controlling the situation due to which the Police Commissioner and additional force had to reach the spot. Some members of the rival group also sustained minor injuries, sources claimed.