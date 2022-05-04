One held after man’s dismembered body found in Ludhiana canal

Parts of a man’s dismembered body, allegedly cut into several pieces and stuffed in different bags before being dumped, were recovered from Sidhwan Canal Monday, after which the Ludhiana police arrested one of his friends for allegedly murdering him.

The victim was identified as Islam (30), a cloth trader from Jalalabad. Police said that the accused, Mohammad Mehfooz (37), had allegedly murdered the victim on the night of April 18 at his rented room in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Tibba road of Ludhiana. Mehfooz is a native of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that Mehfooz hacked Islam to death with a sharp edged weapon with intention to rob Rs 25,000 in cash from him. The accused then cut the body in pieces with an axe before dumping it in the Sidhwan Canal.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma while addressing a press conference Tuesday, said: “The accused had confessed his crime in front of his another friend Mohammad Naved, who was also known to the victim’s family. Naved informed the victim’s family about the incident, who further informed Tibba police. The police arrested the accused Mohammad Mehfooz and fished out one leg and one arm of the victim from the canal on Monday following the information provided by the accused.”

Inspector Ranbir Singh, SHO Tibba police station, said: “Mohammad Mehfooz had come to know that the victim was carrying Rs 25000 in cash with him to buy ready-made garments. With intention to grab the money the accused hacked him to death in his sleep with a sharp edged weapon on April 18. The accused cut the body in ten parts and dumped it in the canal near Shimlapuri.”

Islam was married and has two children. The SHO added that police was trying to recover the missing body parts of the victim from the canal.