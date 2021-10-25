One District One Product Scheme: Moga to cultivate moong dal

Moga in Punjab will promote cultivation and trade of moong dal (pulses) under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme, a senior official Monday said.

Deputy commissioner Harish Nayar said that an earlier potato crop was selected under the scheme for Moga, but it was changed to moong dal as proposed by the farmer. He said that although the production of potato in Moga was substantial, the tuber crop was used only as seed and further processing was not viable.

Nayar was speaking to the mediapersons after attending a district-level meeting to formulate a strategy to provide maximum benefits to the farmers under the scheme. Rajneesh Tuli, general manager, department of food processing, was briefed about the scheme. The meeting was attended by farmers, representatives of small units and self-help groups in the food processing sector.

Punjab Agro Industries Corporation is the executive agency for the scheme. Nayar said the existing members of the micro food processing unit can avail 35 per cent subsidy of credit-linked capital at a maximum project cost of Rs10 lakh per unit, with seed capital and credit-linked grant for capital investment.