One dead,3 injured in road mishap

Eight-year-old boy dies on the spot while his father is battling for life

An eight-year-old boy died while three others of his family were injured,one of them critically,when their motorcycle collided head-on with a Scorpio near Mullanpur on the Ferozepur Road on Friday evening.

The family,hailing from the city,including two children below 10 were on their way back to Ludhiana after attending a wedding at Jagraon when they met with an accident 15 kms from the city.

While Shivam died on the spot,Jitender Chugh alias Sonu (32),wife Mona Chugh (28) and daughter Khushi (5) were badly injured in the accident.

Sonus condition is stated to be very critical while the other two were said to be out of danger.

The accident occurred around 9.15 pm when a Scorpio hit the motorcycle killing the eight-year-old on the spot while others were rushed to Ludhiana Mediciti hospital.

Sonu,who has a small shop at Barsati Bazaar at Gur Mandi,is still battling for life at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Dr Gaurav Sachdeva,medical superintendent at the hospital said Sonus condition was highly unstable and very serious due to extra dural hematoma (blood clotting in the brain).

Meanwhile,hearing the news of his accident,the shopkeepers at marketplace downed shutters for the entire day to show solidarity with the grief-stricken family.

The relatives alleged that the Scorpio was coming from the wrong side according to the evidence found on the accident site and had hit the motorcycle in a possible attempt to overtake.

Mullanpur police station has registered a case of rash driving against Barinder Singh from Moga,driver of the Scorpio,and booked him under sections 204(A),279 and 427 of the IPC.

