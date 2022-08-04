Once a famous Dalit icon and singer, Bant Singh now lives in penury

August 4, 2022 1:28:03 am
Bant Singh, a Dalit Sikh labourer, activist and singer from Mansa’s Jhabbar village, lost both his arms and right leg in 2006 when was beaten up by upper caste men who were associated with those accused of raping his daughter six years before. In 2004, the three accused were given life sentences. Sitting in his wheelchair, Bant talks of how he continued singing songs about injustice and the struggles of the common man. But unlike other Punjabi singers, the 55-year-old lives in a semi-pucca house and hardly makes any money to cover his expenses.
In 2017, Bant joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); while he was not given any portfolio, he campaigned for the party in many constituencies upon joining. But despite being a Dalit icon of Punjab, Bant struggles to make ends meet with the Rs 1500 he receives as disabled pension every month.
As he grows older, Bant’s medical bills have kept growing more expensive and he now hopes that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would hear his grievance.
In his young days, Bant had been a left activist and was part of the CPI-M (Liberation) and their labour wing Mazdoor Mukti Morcha. A powerful orator and singer, Bant sang songs for landless and marginal farmers, and for those that are starving in India. Though he is illiterate and cannot write , but at times, he composes lines in his own mind and sings..
The son of a Dalit labourer, Bant had never worked in someone else’s fields and instead used to rear goats to make his living. “I had always been of the view that whether you are poor or rich, everyone deserves the same respect…I was inspired by the lives of Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh and would sing revolutionary songs about them.” Apart from rearing goats, he had also started going door-to-door selling cosmetic products.
Bant, who has four daughters and four sons, said that in 2006, the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh had promised to provide a job to one of his family members but that never happened. “Now it is AAP’s government and my talk is with the CM Bhagwant Mann who himself is an artist.”
“I fought for injustice, struggled for equal rights of Dalits and I am living a life where it is difficult to make both ends meet… I appeal to the CM that my pension amount should be increased. I am a diabetic and got typhoid and Tuberculosis after Covid-19 last year…I deserve health facilities free of cost..my daughter Hardeep Kaur and son Jagmeet Singh are class 12 pass and unmarried..as per previous CM’s promise, job to anyone of these should be given.”
Bant, who lives with his wife and two children, said, “I don’t have a ration card or blue card and hence not even eligible for any atta dal scheme of government. They are making my Aadhar card now.”
“An artist can appeal to another artist (CM) that I deserve a better living…is this the cost of resistance against injustice?” he said. Bant said that he continued to sing in many functions but after suffering from Covid-19 and other disorders in 2021, he can hardly go anywhere.
