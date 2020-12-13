On way for protesting farmers at Delhi Borders: 50 quintal pinnis, 20 quintal groundnuts — courtesy NRI from Ludhiana village

Farmers protest in Ludhiana on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

The Issewal village in Ludhiana is buzzing with activity these days. At an open ground women are busy roasting groundnuts. At a house nearby, several men are busy rolling into shape besan pinnis — a dessert considered eaten as source of energy in winters. At yet another place 2,500 kits containing toothbrush, toothpaste, bathing soaps and mosquito repellants are being packed.

All of this courtesy Rs 10 lakh donated by the family of Kuldeep Singh Kaka Sekhon, who hail from the village but now lives in the US.

Former sarpanch Mewa Singh says Shekhon had visted the village in November to attend a wedding in the family. “He was aware of the struggle launched by the farmers. He was against the three laws by the Government of India…10 days back, he called and said that he wanted to contribute to this historic farmers’ movement. So he proposed to send besan pinnis, which can act as fillers (in between meals),” said Mewa Singh.

Kaka Sekhon has grocery store in the USA. Two of his siblings also live in the US, while one, Tejinder Singh Babbu, lives in Ludhiana. They together own around 50 acres farmland still in Issewal village.

Mewa Singh said they used 15 quintals of khoya, 30 quintals of besan part from desi ghee, flax seeds, khaskhas and dry fruits to make the pinnis. “A part of the consignment has already been sent to Delhi borders. We will be taking the remaining items after two days. We will go towards Ghaziabad border as we have received feedback that protesters there need things,” he added.

Billa, a halwai from the village, said, “My team is preparing the mixture for pinns while a team of 25 villagers are rolling them into shape and packing them in boxes.”

The namkeen is being made with besan by adding garlic and ginger powder into it, said Teja, who is making it. Earlier the village panchayat had sent 1500 crates of mineral water to the protesting farmers.

