On Valentine’s Day, Ludhiana police play Cupid, resolve marital disputes and give 20 couples free movie tickets

As a part of a special drive on Valentine’s Day (February 14), the Ludhiana police Tuesday resolved marital disputes between 20 couples and gave them free movie tickets as a part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The police said that under the ‘Police with a Heart’ initiative, couples having minor disputes were encouraged to resolve them amicably. The police invited couples to the Crime Against Women and Children Cell, offered them counselling and gave them flower bouquets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police wanted to give a message to couples that they could solve such minor disputes among themselves and live a happy life.

She said the police tied up with a multiplex chain which agreed to provide free movie tickets for the reconciled couples to spend quality time together. A police team accompanied the couples to the multiplex.