Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
On Valentine’s Day, Ludhiana police play Cupid, resolve marital disputes and give 20 couples free movie tickets

The police said they wanted to give a message to couples that they could solve such minor disputes among themselves and live a happy life.

ludhiana police marital discord valentines dayCouple who solved their marital dispute with counselling by officials at Crime Against Women Cell comes out after enjoying a film sponsored by police on Valentines Day in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
On Valentine's Day, Ludhiana police play Cupid, resolve marital disputes and give 20 couples free movie tickets
As a part of a special drive on Valentine’s Day (February 14), the Ludhiana police Tuesday resolved marital disputes between 20 couples and gave them free movie tickets as a part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The police said that under the ‘Police with a Heart’ initiative, couples having minor disputes were encouraged to resolve them amicably. The police invited couples to the Crime Against Women and Children Cell, offered them counselling and gave them flower bouquets.

The police tied up with a multiplex chain which agreed to provide free movie tickets for the reconciled couples to spend quality time together. (Express Photo)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police wanted to give a message to couples that they could solve such minor disputes among themselves and live a happy life.

She said the police tied up with a multiplex chain which agreed to provide free movie tickets for the reconciled couples to spend quality time together. A police team accompanied the couples to the multiplex.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:58 IST
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh writes to RBI, SEBI chiefs seeking probe into allegations against Adani Group

