On Sisodia’s invitation, Punjab officials, teachers to attend “Happiness Utsav” in Delhi

A group of at least 130 government teachers from Punjab led by senior education department officials will be leaving for Delhi Wednesday (July 27) on a three-day visit, where they will also be attending “Happiness Utsav” — an event being organized on July 29 to celebrate 4th anniversary of launch of “Happiness Curriculum” in government schools of Delhi.

Sources from the education department said that the tour was organized after an invitation was received from Delhi’s deputy CM cum education minister Manish Sisodia, addressed to Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that AAP government in Punjab would be working in close coordination with its counterparts in the capital to “implement Delhi model of education” in the state.

The copy invitation sent by Sisodia to his Punjab counterpart Bains (copy with The Indian Express), says that “Happiness Utsav was being organized in all schools of Delhi government to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the launch of Happiness curriculum in schools of Delhi.”

Sisodia’s letter extended an invitation to Punjab to “visit schools of Delhi” on July 28 and the concluding function of Happiness Utsav on July 29 at Thyagraj Stadium where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest.

As per the schedule of the Punjab delegation that would be leaving for Delhi on July 27, they will be visiting government schools in Delhi on July 28 and attend “Happiness Utsav” on July 29 at Thyagraj Stadium. At least 130 teachers selected from different districts will be leaving from Ludhiana, Bathinda and SAS Nagar (Mohali) Wednesday.

Maninder Sarkaria, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, who would be leading the Punjab delegation, told The Indian Express: “We are organizing this visit for Punjab teachers under the “Schools of Imminence” programme that has been started to bring reforms in government schools of Punjab. Our teachers will get an opportunity to grasp some positive things being done in Delhi schools and will also share our achievements with Delhi counterparts,” he said.

Sisodia’s invitation for Punjab further says: “The Happiness Utsav is an annual event that aims to deepen the impact of the Happiness Curriculum by highlighting stories of change and giving an opportunity to teachers and students from all across the Delhi government school system to interact and share their experiences.”

The letter written by Delhi education minister further adds: “The Happiness Curriculum, introduced in 2018, is Delhi government’s effort to equip students in our schools with skills to become emotionally resilient. The curriculum which was launched by Delhi Government with the blessings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama reached more than 8 lakh students each day… The Happiness Class is a daily period which involves activity-based classes where students express themselves through different stories and practise mindfulness in the routine..”