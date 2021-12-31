On New Year eve, Channi’s gift for ASHA workers: Rs 2,500 monthly allowance

The nearly 22,000 ASHA workers and another 42,205 mid-day meal workers in Punjab received a new year’s gift in advance as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced a substantial increase in their wages. He announced Rs 2,500 as fixed monthly allowance for ASHA workers and Rs 800 per month hike in the allowance of mid day meal workers from January 1, entailing an outlay of Rs 124.25 crore. Channi said they will get the hiked fixed allowance for 12 months, instead of 10 months earlier.

Addressing a gathering which mainly comprised Accredited Social Health Activist and mid day meal workers at his constituency Chamkaur Sahib, Channi said the ASHA workers would also be now entitled for the facility of cashless health insurance scheme up to Rs 5 lakh which would be done by the state government free of cost to cover them against the probable risk of inflicting any infectious disease while performing their duties.

He also said that ASHA and mid day meal workers would now be entitled for full maternity leave on the pattern of other women government employees.

He said Guru Nanak Dev raised his voice against the maltreatment and discrimination meted out to women in the society and emphasised the need for giving equality to them. Advocating the cause for giving equal opportunities for women in the society, Channi underscored the need to make them equal partners in the process of development to ensure inclusive growth in a holistic manner.

He said a congenial atmosphere to excel in different fields should be provided to women so as to enable them to serve the society in different roles of politicians, civil servants, academicians, professionals and above all public spirited persons to best of their capacities and capabilities.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Rampura Phul constituency in Bathinda, he exhorted masses to bank upon the developmental works done by Congress-led government and “opt for the government” that “stood by them through thick and thin”.

At the rally, where he announced Rs 10 crore grant for the development of Rampura Phul, Channi also faced protests as unemployed teachers and contractual employees raised slogans against him and were later herded put by security personnel. Channi, however, categorically told the personnel not to use force.

Channi also announced upgradation of the local civil hospital and laid foundation stone for a flyover to be built between railway station and Geeta Bhawan Road at a cost of Rs 63.55 crore.

Terming his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as an outsider, Channi said that the people of Punjab were wise enough to choose a Punjabi to run the state. He said it was time now to vote for government that believes in maintaining peace, harmony and developing Punjab as per the Punjabis’ aspirations.

Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said Channi as CM took 99 decisions in 90 days.

He said that Rampura will soon have two ITIs, foundation stones of which were laid today by CM. Courses as per the requirement of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda, will be offered at the ITIs so that the local youth can land jobs in the refinery.

Former minister and Rampura MLA Gurpreet Singh Kangar, addressing the gathering, said Channi was the “real aam aadmi”.

Earlier, CM Channi also dedicated building of Veterinary Science College worth Rs 105 crore to the people of Rampura.

